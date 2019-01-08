The Xiaomi Pocophone F1 is getting 960FPS slo-mo, 4K 60FPS video recording, and Night mode photo mode later next month

There is so much to love about the Pocophone F1, it’s a superb budget smartphone that is only really let down (at least in the US) by a lack of carrier support. The price point makes it such an amazing package, and it seems it will get even more enticing. That will be thanks to the addition of Night mode for photos, 960FPS slow-mo, and 4K 60FPS video recording, all of which are heading to the Xiaomi Pocophone F1 over the next couple of months.

With such great specifications for the price, jamming in the Snapdragon 845 chipset, 6/8GB RAM and a big 4,000mAh battery, the sub-$350 price-tag belied its actual day-to-day performance and overall experience.

The Xiaomi Pocophone F1 camera was particularly impressive given you’d expect some corners to be cut especially in the photo and video capabilities department to reach that ridiculously low entry price.

We are excited to see what else the MIUI 10 stable release brings next month, but the three added camera features will be amazing additions to an already exceptional smartphone.

And regarding 4K 60 FPS, we will be rolling it out in the stable update in February. We are working with our partners to also provide Widevine L1 certification.

We will continue to focus on providing the best experience on POCO F1. (2/2)@IndiaPOCO — C Manmohan (@cmanmohan) January 7, 2019

Manmohan Chandolu, the General Manager at Poco India, has taken to Twitter (via XDA developers) to confirm that these new camera modes will roll out to devices in the coming weeks. The first update will include both Night mode and 960FPS slo-mo video, whilst in a follow-up tweet, Manmohan also detailed the inclusion of 4K 60FPS video recording will come in a stable update in February.

One more addition that is much-needed is Widevine L1 certification for streaming HD Netflix and Amazon Video. Manmohan confirmed that Xiaomi and Pocophone are working to bring this to devices in the near future too.

The addition of these new camera features on top of Android Pie, plus the potential for actual support for HD streaming via the two big guns in Amazon Video and Netflix is yet another enticing aspect of the insanely affordable Xiaomi Pocophone F1.

