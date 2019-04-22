Google Home Hub deals, SanDisk Extreme storage, and Twelve South’s PowerPic are in today’s best offers

Today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break includes Google Home Hub deals at $74, SanDisk Extreme storage, and Twelve South’s stylish PowerPic Qi Charger. Head below for more.

More Google Home Hub deals to start the week

It’s been a steady stream of Google Home Hub deals over the last month, with today’s markdown delivering over 50% off at $74. That’s $1 less than our previous mention and the amongst the best we’ve seen to date. There’s a lot to love about Google Home Hub, including its small footprint and access to Assistant, which can control most smart home gear in your home. Don’t miss today’s price, which is only going to be around for a few days.

SanDisk’s rarely discounted Extreme microSD cards are on sale

While deals on SanDisk’s standard microSD pop up regularly, you’re less likely to find its high-end Extreme line discounted. Amazon currently has deals from $22 on its lightning fast cards which feature speeds up to 160MB/s. Great for moving large files and high-resolution imagery or 4K footage. Put your savings to work and grab Anker’s 8-in-1 portable card reader with support for microSD and more. It’s wise to have one of these around as an easy way to quickly transfer your data and more.

Ditch your Qi charger for the stylish Twelve South PowerPic

The Twelve South PowerPic offers a refreshing change from the usual plastic Qi wireless charger. With its stylish photo frame design, it will fit in nicely with your decor. At $62.50, it’s certainly pricier than alternatives out there on the market, but you can’t argue with the visuals here.

Google Fi celebrates 4th birthday with 50% off Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

And finally, don’t forget that today only you can grab Pixel 3/XL on sale at Google Fi. The carrier is taking 50% off in celebration of its 4th birthday, marking one of the best prices we’ve ever tracked on this flagship Android device.