2019 Google Play Award nominees revealed with winners announced at I/O

For the past several years, the Google Play Awards have recognized the top apps and games for Android. The nominees for 2019’s nine categories were announced today, with winners set to be revealed just before I/O 2019.

Like last year, the Google Play Awards ceremony take place in Mountain View, California the night before I/O 2019. At the May 6th event, the winners in nine categories will be announced, with each receiving a silver Play trophy.

Google grades on overall quality, strong design, technical performance, and innovation. All the apps can be browsed through a new Play Store collection.

The nominees were selected by various teams across Google, and meet criteria thresholds covering high star rating, Android vitals, and have had a launch or major update since April 2018.

Apps empowering people to live the best version of their lives, while demonstrating responsible design and engagement strategies.

Kinedu by Kinedu

My Oasis by Buff Studio Co.,Ltd.

Shine by Shine, Inc.

SleepTown by Seekrtech

Woebot by Woebot Labs

Apps and games enabling device interaction in an innovative way that serve people with disabilities or special needs.

Apps and games that create a positive impact in communities around the world (focusing on health, education, crisis response, refugees, and literacy).

Bury me, my Love by Dear Villagers

Plantix by PEAT GmbH

Reblood by PT Gaya Hidup Sehat

Think!Think! By Hanamaru Lab

Wisdo by Wisdo LTD.

Games that exemplify artistry or unique visual effects either through creative imagery, and/or utilizing advanced graphics API features.

Apps that create, enhance, or enable a great living room experience that brings people together.

ivi by ivi.ru

Neverthink by Neverthink

Pluto TV by Pluto, Inc.

Tubi by Tubi TV

Viki by Viki, Inc

Apps and games that display a groundbreaking new use case, like utilize new technologies, cater to a unique audience, or demonstrate an innovative application of mobile technology for users.

Cube Escape: Paradox by Rusty Lake

Firework by Loop Now Technologies, Inc.

Scripts by Language Drops

Tick Tock by Other Tales Interactive

Wysker by wysker GmbH

Apps and games with optimized performance, localization and culturalization for emerging markets.

New apps with excellent overall design, user experience, engagement and retention, and strong growth.

Dave by Dave, Inc

Khan Academy Kids by Khan Academy

Notion by Notion Labs, Inc.

Slowly by Slowly Communications Ltd.

Tasty by BuzzFeed

New games with excellent overall design, user experience, engagement and retention, and strong growth.

