2019 Google Play Award nominees revealed with winners announced at I/O

- Apr. 25th 2019 10:25 am PT

Google I/O 2019
For the past several years, the Google Play Awards have recognized the top apps and games for Android. The nominees for 2019’s nine categories were announced today, with winners set to be revealed just before I/O 2019.

Like last year, the Google Play Awards ceremony take place in Mountain View, California the night before I/O 2019. At the May 6th event, the winners in nine categories will be announced, with each receiving a silver Play trophy.

Google grades on overall quality, strong design, technical performance, and innovation. All the apps can be browsed through a new Play Store collection.

The nominees were selected by various teams across Google, and meet criteria thresholds covering high star rating, Android vitals, and have had a launch or major update since April 2018.

Apps empowering people to live the best version of their lives, while demonstrating responsible design and engagement strategies.

Apps and games enabling device interaction in an innovative way that serve people with disabilities or special needs.

Apps and games that create a positive impact in communities around the world (focusing on health, education, crisis response, refugees, and literacy).

Games that exemplify artistry or unique visual effects either through creative imagery, and/or utilizing advanced graphics API features.

Apps that create, enhance, or enable a great living room experience that brings people together.

Apps and games that display a groundbreaking new use case, like utilize new technologies, cater to a unique audience, or demonstrate an innovative application of mobile technology for users.

Apps and games with optimized performance, localization and culturalization for emerging markets.

New apps with excellent overall design, user experience, engagement and retention, and strong growth.

New games with excellent overall design, user experience, engagement and retention, and strong growth.

