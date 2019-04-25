Google I/O ’19 ‘lightning talks’ tease ‘Find My Accessories’ for Fast Pair, more

Here at 9to5Google, we’ve been closely monitoring the Google I/O 2019 sessions list, noting the various additions and changes Google makes almost every day. Last night, for example, the company added twelve “lightning talks” sessions, or 30 minutes of rapid-fire presentations on various related subjects, across two days of Google I/O. In these, we’ve found hints of things likely to be announced during the keynote, such as “Find My Accessories.”

Find My Accessories

The most interesting of Google I/O’s lightning talks is focused on Android’s recent “Fast Pair” Bluetooth developments, designed to make Bluetooth on Android a more effortless experience. According to the lightning talk’s description, Fast Pair may be gaining a new feature called “Find My Accessories.”

Have Bluetooth accessories such as headsets and soundbars? Have pairing issues? Drop by the Fast Pair lightning talk to see how your devices can pair seamlessly to Android. The Fast Pair platform not only enables one-tap pairing and account-based device recognition, but also includes additional features like Find My Accessories and improved companion app management – chat with the team and existing partners to get started.

We have been unable to find anything public about “Find My Accessories,” but it sounds like a way to use your Android phone to locate misplaced Bluetooth devices. It’s quite possible this could be a new feature for Android Q, but it could potentially arrive on older devices, as all devices on Android 6.0 and newer are compatible with Fast Pair.

Perception Toolkit

Another noteworthy lightning talk at Google I/O is set to take place on the subject of the “Perception Toolkit,” which is apparently a way for web developers to use a device’s camera to help users navigate their website. We’ve been unable to find any public information about this Perception Toolkit, other than the I/O session description.

Learn how the camera can help people use your website, letting them find things on your website by identifying bar codes, QR codes or 2D images. The Perception Toolkit makes it easy to add camera session creation, target identification, and user experience to your website, all hosted on your website and using the content you already have today.

Most of the other ten lightning talk sessions are your standard Google I/O fare, with subjects ranging from AI to Firebase. There’s also a dedicated lightning talk session that will go over the various artists at Google I/O 2019, featuring returning artist Alex Czetwertynski.

If you’re going to be watching Google I/O from home and are hoping to catch some of the lightning talks on the livestream, you’ll be disappointed to find out that, as of now, Google does not list these as streaming events.

