Google Calculator 7.6 for Android adds dark theme

Ahead of Android Q’s expected system-level dark theme, many of Google’s apps are readying visual updates. The latest is Google Calculator with the application adding a straightforward theme switcher with the three standard options.

Many Android apps that have already added dark modes are standardizing around three options. In the case of Google Calculator, the overflow menu in the top-right corner houses a “Choose theme” menu.

Tapping presents users with Light, Dark, and “Set by Battery Saver.” The first two options are straightforward, while the latter respects the user or system enabled Battery Saver and Developer options “Night mode.” “OK” in the bottom-right corner will apply your selection, with “Cancel” reversing it.

The theme itself is unremarkable with the keys adopting a dark background with light text. Operators in the right color are still blue, while the panel of functions is in a darker shade. The display where numbers are entered, along with history, is more gray than black.

One other small touch in Google Calculator 7.6 today is a pull tab that better exposes how users can just slide down the display to automatically view your calculation history. This useful feature was not obvious in the past, with many users heading into the overflow menu.

Google Calculator 7.6 is rolling out now via the Play Store.

