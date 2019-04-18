Google Contacts 3.5.7 adds improved dark theme switcher in settings

Google Contacts last year was one of the first apps to implement a dark theme on Android. Version 3.5.7 today adds a better “Choose theme” switcher in settings that is more apparent to the user and provides additional granularity.

At launch last November, Google Contacts placed the “dark theme” switcher in the navigation drawer just above settings. It was not obvious that it was a button that could be tapped, and in some cases it couldn’t be clicked. Specifically, when “Dark mode in device Settings is on” was displayed, users could not change to the light theme.

The Google Contacts dark theme switcher in 3.5.7 gives users more control over the app’s look. No longer available from the navigation drawer, heading into Settings reveals a new “Choose theme” menu under Display. The three options include: Light, Dark, and Set by Battery Saver.

The first two items are straightforward and feature updated parlance, but lets users use a light theme even when the Battery Saver or Night mode is set to “Always on” in Developer options. Meanwhile, the last option is the “auto” preference.

Don’t like dark theme while in Battery Saver mode? Now you can turn it off in Settings.

Current Previous

Ahead of Android Q later this year, this is likely how apps will implement dark themes and modes going forward. The Google app appears to be working on a similar toggle.

The new Google Contacts dark theme switcher is widely available with version 3.5.7 from the Play Store.

