Google Calendar and Google Fi readying dark modes

Ahead of Android Q’s release later this year, many of Google’s apps are preparing dark modes to provide a uniform operating system experience. The latest is Fi — hot off its 4th birthday Pixel 3 deal — and Google Calendar for Android.

Google Fi for Android already features a dark splash screen when the Battery Saver or Night Mode is enabled. Version 14 extends it to the circular Data Usage Widget when either of those two conditions are met. Visually, the circular ring adopts a lighter shade or blue, while the Fi icon is white instead or being in the four Google colors.

The app itself is still very bright, and has yet to be updated. With the MVNO rebrand in late November, it was redesigned with the Google Material Theme. Version 14 introduces several strings confirming that it’s coming, with users able to choose from Dark, Light, or System default. There will presumably be an “App Theme” menu in the app once this feature is live.

<string name=”app_theme”>App theme</string> <string name=”app_theme_dark”>Dark</string> <string name=”app_theme_light”>Light</string> <string name=”app_theme_system”>System default</string>

Meanwhile, Google Calendar looks to also be adding a dark mode, according to one string in version 6.0.32.245216081 today. There are no signs it is active today save for a dark splash screen.

Calendar should benefit given its predominantly bright design across the various day, week, and monthly views.