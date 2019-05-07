Augmented reality coming to Google Search with real-world 3D models

Google Lens was announced two years ago at I/O and is now available on Android, Photos, and Image Search. At I/O 2019, Google is bringing augmented reality to Search on the web for more realistic and detailed results through 3D models

Google imagines a medical student searching for a part of the body, and being offered a 3D model. Those results will feature a “View in 3D” button after the link and page description. Users can spin it and zoom in, but also view models in the real world through a “View in your space” button.

This provides a sense of scale and detail, with users able to see “up close in relation to the things around [them].” Another fun use of this feature is models of animals with the “View in 3D” button available from the Knowledge Panel.

For example, it’s one thing to read that a great white shark can be 18 feet long. It’s another to see it up close in relation to the things around you.

Meanwhile, AR has always had a big potential for retail and shopping, with compatible product search results featuring 3D models to preview items, like shoes.

Google is working with NASA, New Balance, Samsung, Target, Visible Body, Volvo, Wayfair, and others to surface 3D content in Search.