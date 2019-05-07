Google Assistant driving mode brings optimized UI w/ suggestions feed

Google Assistant is already available in Google Maps, but it’s now getting an optimized phone mode. This presents a feed of suggestions like directions and music. It also presents itself as a compact bar at the bottom of the screen.

It’s similar to the existing Updates feed, with a greeting at the top of the screen and the weather. There are large, touch-friendly shortcuts to Navigate, Make a call, and Play music.

We want to make sure drivers are able to do everything they need with just voice, so we’ve designed a voice-forward dashboard that brings your most relevant activities—like navigation, messaging, calling and media—front and center.

It is tailored to users, with dinner reservations from your calendar featuring directions to the restaurant. Podcasts at home will automatically resume in the car. Users can also accept or decline a call with just your voice.

Or if you started a podcast at home, you can resume right where you left off from your car. If a call comes in, the Assistant will tell you who’s calling and ask if you want to answer with just your voice.

Assistant’s driving mode will launch automatically when your phone is connected to your car’s Bluetooth or with a “Hey Google, let’s drive” command. Driving mode will be available this summer on Android phones with the Google Assistant.

