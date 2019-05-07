Google Lens coming to Google Search with real-world 3D models

Google Lens was announced at I/O two years ago, and this year it is coming to Google Search. 3D models will now appear in Search results, with users able to preview them in real space. Other use cases include shopping and animals.

Google imagines a medical student searching for a part of the body, and being offered a 3D model. Users can spin it and zoom in, but also view it in the real world. This also works with models of animals, and will be available in Knowledge Panels.

Another use case is product search and shopping, with users able to preview a shoe, for example.

For example, it’s one thing to read that a great white shark can be 18 feet long. It’s another to see it up close in relation to the things around you.

Google is working with NASA, New Balance, Samsung, Target, Visible Body, Volvo, Wayfair and more to surface content in Search.

