Google will bring Podcasts and Full Coverage news to Search later this year

During the Google I/O 2019 keynote today, Google revealed a big change for Search. Starting later this year, the company is bringing Full Coverage and Podcasts into Google Search starting later this year.

The best gifts for Android users

Google News is a primary location for millions of users to keep up with what’s going on in the world, that gives Google a weighty responsibility. At I/O, the company revealed that starting later this year, it will bring the Full Coverage feature to Search from Google News itself. This feature gives users a better overview of everything that’s going on with a certain story.

Full Coverage pulls information from various sources and organizes it in one location, as well as offering a timeline for how the story has changed as it goes on.

Further, Google is bringing Podcasts into Search later this year. This shouldn’t come as a surprise as Google’s work on podcast transcription has been noticed before. The company says that with this functionality in Search, users will be able to find specific parts of a podcast straight from a Google search.

Developing…