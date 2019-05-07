How to watch the Google I/O 2019 Keynote for Pixel 3a, Nest Hub Max, Android Q, more [Livestream]

Google is finally set to unveil the long-rumored Google Pixel 3a, Nest Hub Max, Android Q, and plenty of new features and developer-related announcements for its immense number of software products and services. Google I/O 2019 kicks off at 10am PT on May 7th, and here’s is how to tune in to the livestream…

Like in years past, the Google Developers YouTube channel will stream the entire Keynote live. Heading over to the video page now will let users sign up for a reminder when the announcements start at 10am PT / 1pm ET.

The stream officially starts at 9:45am PT, with Google likely populating it with the usual Google I/O preshow — likely featuring some interactive games on the large screen at the Shoreline Amphitheater.

The much-leaked Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are expected to debut at the Tuesday event, along with the Nest Hub Max (and the rebranded Google Nest Hub), new user-facing Android Q features with Beta 3, new Google Assistant features, and much more.

9to5Google will be live from Mountain View, California to cover all the news and provide hand-ons with the latest and greatest Made by Google 2018 products.