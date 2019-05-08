The best Pixel 3a deals, Anker accessories, and TP-Link smart home gear are in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break

Find the best Pixel 3a deals, Anker Android accessories, and TP-Link smart home gear in today’s episode of 9to5Toys Lunch Break. Head below for more.

Best Pixel 3a deals: $100 credits, free with trade, more

Following yesterday’s announcement, we’re now rounding up all of the best Pixel 3a deals. This includes up to $100 credits, free devices with trade-in, and more. B&H is arguably offering the most compelling deal with a bundled credit and one-month of pre-paid service. Check out our roundup of all the best Pixel 3a deals and our favorite must-have accessories.

Anker 1-day sale includes smartphone accessories

Woot has a big 1-day sale on Anker projectors, smartphone accessories, and more. The deals start at $23.50 with free shipping for Prime members. Our top pick is the Anker Nebula Capsule Mini Projector for $230, which is down from the usual $300 price tag. Anker’s Nebula Capsule delivers an ultra-portable projector with a built-in 360-degree speaker, four hours of playback, and integrated streaming services like Netflix and Hulu.

Expand your Assistant-controlled smart home

B&H has a pair of deals on TP-Link smart home accessories today, including outlets and light switches. The deals start at $55, marking some of the best we’ve seen to date. The latest from TP-Link’s Kasa line delivers in-wall control of your outlets, with the option to leverage Alexa and Google Assistant. It’s an easy way to add non-intrusive smart home features to your space. Go for the light switch and take control of your space’s lighting.

