Rivet exits beta as Google’s smart reading app for kids on Android and iOS

Rivet launched in beta last year as a “fun and supportive reading app for kids.” Developed by Google’s internal Area 120 incubator, it’s exiting beta today on Android and iOS.

The smart educational app is designed to encourage young kids to spend more time reading by offering an easy-to-use experience optimized with large touch targets and friendly characters.

Evidence shows that one of the major differences between poor and strong readers is the amount of time spent reading, so we’re introducing Rivet to make high-quality reading practice available to all.

At launch, Rivet features a library of 2,000 free books. “Rapidly growing,” each item is “carefully reviewed and leveled by content quality experts to ensure young readers are shown appropriate content at the right level of difficulty.”

The actual reading experience is powered by “advanced speech technology” that works on-device to ensure privacy. Available on Android at launch and coming soon to iOS, real-time feedback will listen as kids read and follow along to provide support. At the end of a page, Rivet provides a summary noting any misses and gives kids the chance to try pronunciations again.

Breakdowns also help kids see what parts of a word they said correctly and which they didn’t with “Say the Word.” Other features include “Tap for Help” word pronunciations, definitions, and translations into over 25 languages.

To encourage continued reading every day, Rivet has a rewards system of points and badges, as well as theming, small games, and delightful animations.

Surprises designed to encourage more practice, energizing games and a playful interface keep kids engaged in the reading experience.

Exiting beta today, Rivet is available in eleven countries worldwide for Android and iOS. Google plans to add more functionality in the coming months like classroom-wide reading, new content, and expanded international availability.

