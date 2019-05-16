Comment: OnePlus still hasn’t delivered a ‘Never Settle’ phone w/ OnePlus 7 Pro

Since the company’s first phone hit the market, OnePlus has been telling its customers to “Never Settle”. But while their phones do pack beefy specs for minimal prices, every single one of OnePlus’ devices have indeed “settled” in one way or another. Now, even with the company’s most expensive “ultra-premium” OnePlus 7 Pro, we’re still settling, even if we’re getting a great deal.

“Ultra-premium” implies you’re getting “it all,” but you’re not with the OnePlus 7 Pro

Smartphones, especially flagships, are getting crazy expensive. Just look at the Samsung Galaxy S10+, which tops out at a ridiculous $1600. However, these smartphones are largely just referred to as “premium” devices, and you’re paying a premium price to get them.

So if you look at a device such as the Galaxy S10, Pixel 3, or any other modern flagship, you’re getting features that are considered premium. That includes wireless charging, really good cameras, top-end specs, and assorted other features and hardware that you won’t often find for less money.

With that in mind, “ultra-premium” would quickly imply that you’re getting all of that, and more, right? Around the launch of the OnePlus 7 Pro, the company has been calling its new flagship an “ultra-premium” smartphone where the standard OnePlus 7 (and OnePlus 6T by extension) is supposedly a “premium” device.

The thing is that OnePlus just isn’t delivering on that promise with the OnePlus 7 Pro. This phone offers a lot, and perhaps the best value on the market, but it unavoidably forgoes a lot of features that are considered basic for any device that might want to call itself “ultra-premium”…

The OnePlus 7 Pro does a lot for less money than others, but it doesn’t live up to “Never Settle”

One clear example here is water resistance. The OnePlus 7 Pro is a water-resistant smartphone, but it doesn’t have an official IP rating. The company has been asked repeatedly why this rating isn’t given, and apparently, it comes down to the cost of getting that official certification and that OnePlus “doesn’t think it’s worth it.”

Another thing OnePlus doesn’t want to “compromise” on is wireless charging. This feature was neglected by smartphone makers for years, but finally, it’s gone mainstream. Despite having glass devices, though, OnePlus hasn’t implemented the feature, giving the same lame excuse each year.

What staggers me with both of these features is that OnePlus doesn’t seem to be looking at what consumers want here — it’s just looking for that lower price point (while still spending millions on celebrity endorsements, no less?).

Forgoing the official IP rating reportedly means the OnePlus 7 Pro can have a sticker price that’s around $30 lower. Wireless charging components, of course, likely also add a couple of dollars to the cost of the device.

If the OnePlus 7 Pro was a phone where we’d “Never Settle,” though, wouldn’t those simple additions be on board? IP ratings aren’t a waste of money. Instead, they give consumers an easy point of reference and a security in knowing how durable a phone is against water — a much better one than a bucket.

On the point of wireless charging, OnePlus constantly explains that it’s “too slow” and that wired charging is faster. That’s missing the point completely. We all know wireless charging is just a fraction of the speed of a cable, but it’s about convenience when you’re sitting at your desk or going to bed for the night. It’s time for OnePlus to either admit it just doesn’t want to include the feature or stop giving the same excuse.

On that note, the OnePlus 7 Pro’s battery life isn’t all that hot either. So why not throw in a wireless charging coil so users can top up anytime they’re not using the device without actually thinking about it?

Software updates are lacking, too

Another example of where consumers still end up settling with the OnePlus 7 Pro is in software updates. OnePlus guarantees two years of major software updates on the 7 Pro. That’s not bad, but also basically the minimum standard for any Android OEM.

Google, for example, promises 3 years of updates on its Pixel devices, even the $399 Pixel 3a. OnePlus has proven before that it can push updates for this long with the OnePlus 3/T, so why not commit to that with your “ultra-premium” flagship device?

Adding to the mix, OnePlus apparently designs its phone to run for 5 years. Speaking to MrMobile, OnePlus said that it overdoes it on specifications for this reason. So, why not actually support users through that entire time and truly “Never Settle”?

Battery life is another place the OnePlus 7 Pro settles, and wireless charging would help with that

The OnePlus 7 Pro is such a great deal, the company doesn’t need to exaggerate

What kills me about the entire “Never Settle” saying and the “ultra-premium” label is that OnePlus just doesn’t need to exaggerate. The company’s phones are truly some of the best, and the OnePlus 7 Pro might just be the best overall package in 2019. Where else is one going to find a capable camera, huge notch-less display, a powerful spec package, and that incredible 90Hz display all in one place? Even more so, where is that found for under $700?

The OnePlus 7 Pro is a truly great device, so why exaggerate?

There is absolutely no need for OnePlus to exaggerate and call this phone “ultra-premium” or hinge its brand on the “Never Settle” saying. The OnePlus 7 Pro offers a lot for an affordable price, so it doesn’t need to apologize for the couple of things it lacks. Wireless charging isn’t exactly “necessary,” and neither is a proper IP rating.

But when you say your phone is the best on the market today, doesn’t settle on anything, and use words like “ultra-premium,” you can’t under-deliver. At this point, I truly wonder if OnePlus will ever deliver a device that “Never Settles.” The OnePlus 7 Pro is a good step towards that, but it’s not there, not yet.

