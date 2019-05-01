Leaked Pixel 3a promos highlight Night Sight, 3 years of OS updates, Call Screen

This morning, retail packaging for the Pixel 3a leaked corroborating screen size, pricing, and the “Purple-ish” variant. Another leak today includes images of all three colors, and marketing copy that Google will be using to highlight the key features.

Droid-Life this afternoon leaked the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, and provided another confirmation of the key specifications. Both phones share a 12.2MP Dual Pixel rear camera, 8MP front-facer, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, as well as Active Edge for squeeze gestures to launch Google Assistant.

The smaller device features a 5.6-inch screen with 3,000mAh battery, while the larger rocks a 6-inch display and 3,700mAh cell. Fast charging provides seven hours of usage following a 15 minute top-up.

Final renders show the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL side-by-side from the rear. As we’ve seen before, Purple-ish features a yellow power button, while white is a bright orange. The black variant does not sport a splash of color on the side.

The more interesting leak from Droid-Life comes from several screenshots of what looks to be final marketing material. Already available on all Pixel phones, Night Sight will be on the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. Additional “extraordinary camera” features include Portrait Mode, Motion Auto Focus, and unlimited Google Photos backup for three years.

Running Android 9 Pie at launch, the Pixel 3a will include three years of OS and security updates, with the latter also benefiting from a Titan M chip that allows for features like security keys that leverage the volume button. Another software feature is Call Screen with the Google Assistant feature available in US and Canadian English.

In the box, Google will include a Quick Switch Adapter (USB-A to USB-C) to transfer messages, contacts, and photos from your old Android or iOS phone.

