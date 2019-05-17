Call of Duty Mobile beta coming to Android and iOS this week, further intel

The announcement that one of the most popular PC and console FPS franchises ever would be coming to both Android and iOS is a pretty big deal. Now fresh intel has come directly from Activision, and they are telling us to expect the first Call of Duty Mobile beta within the next week.

The full title will come with five multiplayer modes that include the always popular Team Deathmatch, solo-only Free-For-All, Frontline, Hardpoint, and Domination. All of these game modes include support for up to 10 players (5v5) while Free-for-all is set at a maximum of eight.

It’s a shame there seems to be no love for the excellent Search & Destroy game mode that was made popular with the first Modern Warfare title. Granted this mode could be added at a later date.

We’re also told that Call of Duty: Mobile is set to include seven maps: Nuketown, Crash, Hijacked, Crossfire, Standoff, Killhouse, and Firing Range. That seems like a solid mix of smaller and larger maps, but there is no official word from Activision if we’ll see more maps come to the title in the future.

Streamlined interface

There won’t be any standalone single-player mode, so after tapping on the Multiplayer mode tile, you’ll be brought right into the Main Menu, where your customizable character resides.

From this main Multiplayer menu, you’re able to check your messages and invites from other players and friends, find and Add Game Friends, look for other players from recent games, as well as contacting them via in-game text and voice chat functions.

Loads of Loadouts

Activision gave further information on what to expect within the game settings and loadout options. There will be a ton of signature weapons from previous titles within the Call of Duty series including the Black Ops and Modern Warfare games.

Like these games, you can fully tweak your own loadout to suit your playstyle. That means you can adjust your primary and secondary weapons, associated attachments, skins and even add “Perks” like in the previous Call of Duty titles.

Killstreaks are also making a return, which can be tailored to your own preferences. These include all the classics like the Recon Car, UAV, Hunter Killer Drone, Air Supply Drop, Counter UAV, Missile Strike, Drone, Sentry Gun, SAM Turret, Stealth Chopper, and VTOL.

You’re also given the ability to fully customize your own character, with each of the six classic in-game characters also making an appearance within the Call of Duty Mobile beta too. If they are not your style, you can choose a more anonymous entity (clad in Merc or other tactical combat gear), and customize the Headgear, Backpack, and Clothing to your heart’s content.

Alex Mason, the CIA operative, special agent, and Marine Force Recon Captain (retired), from the Call of Duty®: Black Ops franchise. David “Section” Mason, son of Alex Mason, SEAL Team member and J-SOC Commander from Call of Duty®: Black Ops II. Thomas A. Merrick, a Captain, former Navy SEAL, and Commander of the Ghosts, from Call of Duty®: Ghosts. Simon “Ghost” Riley, the skull-textured, balaclava-wearing British special forces lieutenant from Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare 2. John “Soap” MacTavish, the British special forces demolitions and sniping expert from the Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare franchise. John Price, the special forces captain with the Bravo Six alias from the Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare franchise.

Finally, you have five Loadout slots, which you can name yourself, copy and paste into another slot, and test out across the multiplayer modes and maps.

Granular controls

We’ve also been given a little further information on the control scheme, which will utilize the Gyropscope within your device to help you aim should you wish to use it. One of the differences here, when compared to Call of Duty titles on consoles, is the ability to choose “Simple Mode” or “Advanced Mode” for your controls; allowing more optimization for mobile performance.

We’re told that the Call of Duty Mobile beta will begin this week starting in India, with a further rollout giving Australian gamers the chance to take on the role of popular characters from the series.

You can sign up or pre-register for Call of Duty Mobile on Android and iOS at www.callofduty.com/mobile to receive all the latest game updates, information, and access to the public beta coming this summer in these aforementioned select regions.

