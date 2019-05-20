Digital Wellbeing preps daily timers, usage tracking for websites [APK Insight]

At I/O 2019, Digital Wellbeing celebrated the one year anniversary of its unveiling with new features coming later this fall. The latest beta rolling out today confirms Digital Wellbeing for websites in the form of “Site usage data” and “Site timers.”

Site usage data

Version 1.0.248340775 of Digital Wellbeing, currently in beta, features several strings that apply app usage tracking and timers to the sites you browse. Users will be able to opt into letting Digital Wellbeing “Show sites you visit.” The web will appear as a new histogram dashboard alongside Screen time, Notifications received, and Times opened. Fortunately, this feature can be disabled at any time.

<string name=”component_opt_in_chip_website_label”>Show sites you visit</string> <<string name=”component_usage_histogram_name”>Site usage data</string> <string name=”app_components_opt_out_websites_label”>Remove sites</string>

There is currently no mention of Chrome, but we previously spotted how it being dependent on the Google browser. It’s unclear whether third-party apps will be able to integrate for a more comprehensive monitoring experience.

Digital Wellbeing for websites is not yet live in any form, with Android Q and an updated version of the Chrome browser likely required.

Site timer

Meanwhile, you will be able to take the same actions on websites to limit your time spent browsing. Users will be able to assign a daily timer for individual sites and be blocked when you’re “paused” for the day.

<string name=”set_website_limit_dialog_title”>Set site timer</string> <string name=”component_limit_reached_dialog_website_message”>”Your timer for %1$s ran out. It’ll start again tomorrow.”</string> <string name=”set_website_limit_dialog_label”>This timer for %1$s will reset at midnight</string> <string name=”single_website_limit_short_remaining_time_warning_notification_text”>%1$s will be paused for the rest of the day</string>

How to update?

Digital Wellbeing is rolling out now via the Play Store. We do not post APKs to download directly given the legal challenges associated with copyright and possibility of removal. Meanwhile, that model is perilous given Android App Bundles and Google Play’s Dynamic Delivery.

