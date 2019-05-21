Adobe Premiere Rush now available on Android w/ free trial

The much anticipated and awaited Adobe Premiere Rush is now finally available on Android after an extended exclusive period over on iOS.

For those that are not aware, Adobe Premiere Rush is designed to streamline many of the tools found on the full flavor Adobe Premiere Pro. It has been tweaked to help content creators and those making videos for social and online mediums that much easier.

You get a ton of video editing tools that you simply won’t find on Adobe Premiere Elements, like multitrack timelines, advanced sound editing tools, direct links to YouTube and social channels plus Adobe Cloud syncing. There is a free tier for you to try the editing software out but you may want to upgrade to access the proper ‘pro’ features.

Everything feels more geared towards ‘drag and drop’ creation, which is clearly much easier on mobile devices, but we’ll be thoroughly testing the editing software in the coming days.

Overall, the Premiere Rush software ditches the learning curve associated with other editing applications and could provide an avenue for more mobile creators to start posting videos to platforms such as YouTube. Audio mixing is much more intuitive, with single-click ducking for voiceover and backing music.

It’s worth noting that it isn’t initially supported on every single Android device just yet, there is a short list of devices that can use with the video editing software. Some of the supported devices include:

Samsung Galaxy S10 and 10 Plus, and S10e

Samsung Galaxy S9 and 9 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Note9 and Note8

Google Pixel 3 and 3XL

Google Pixel 2 and 2XL

OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 7 Pro

Samsung users will be especially eager to test the Rush, as it has been optimized specifically for Samsung hardware. Video exports are said to be up to 70% faster on Galaxy S10 devices, while you can take advantage of Samsung DeX to work within a desktop timeline editing environment thanks to these optimizations.

The benefits don’t just stop there, as Galaxy users who become Premiere Rush subscribers will receive unlimited video exports, 100GB of cloud storage, and a 20% discount for one whole year. That bumps the overall subscription cost down to just $7.99 per month. To get those benefits, you will need to download the app directly from the Galaxy App store rather than the Google Play Store.

Whilst Android users had some time to wait for Adobe Premiere Rush, as a heavy Premiere Pro user I think this will potentially change the way many people edit video on their mobile devices. Having much more powerful features at your fingers, coupled with the ability to store projects in the cloud for access on a desktop might help more creators get started and produce better quality projects.

In terms of cost, you can get the application as a standalone Premiere Rush for just $9.99 per month or as part of the full Adobe Creative Cloud Suite at no extra cost — with plans starting at $52.99 per month. The app also comes with 100GB of CC storage, with additional storage options of up to 10TB also available for purchase.

You can download Adobe Premiere Rush for your Android phone on the Google Play Store right now.

