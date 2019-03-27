Adobe Premiere Rush for Android now in closed beta ahead of official launch

Video editing on Android isn’t very easy, but there’s a bit of hope with Adobe’s upcoming Premiere Rush app. While the company hasn’t provided a direct timeline on when the Adobe Premiere Rush would arrive on Android, we’ve discovered that the app is now in a closed beta.

We’ve been shown this week by a tester a screenshot of the Adobe Premiere Rush page on the Google Play Store which confirms a few things. For one, Adobe Premiere Rush for Android is currently in a private closed beta test which was most recently updated on March 18th. The app also weighs in at a whopping 432mb. The testing URL is here, but it won’t show anything unless you’re a part of the closed beta group.

Our tipster also provided a screenshot of the invitation email which explains that Adobe is still taking feedback from these early users. It’s unclear how long invitations for the beta have been going out.

Of course, beta tests can be ongoing for a while before an app launches, so there’s still no clear timeline for the app’s launch at this point. Adobe doesn’t have a way to sign up for the closed beta at the moment either.

Our tipster was also able to provide a few screenshots of the app which shows an interface mostly identical to the iOS application, as was expected.

Another tidbit that points to an incoming release is the Galaxy S10. Back at Samsung’s launch event, it was confirmed that a specific version of Adobe Premiere Rush would be available to S10 owners. Again, no specific release date was confirmed, but the timing does raise eyebrows.

