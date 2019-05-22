Wednesday’s best deals: Nest Smart Thermostat $170, Sonos Memorial Day Sale, more

Today’s best deals include a Nest smart thermostat, the Sonos Memorial Day sale, and new iOttie smartphone car mounts. Head below for more in this edition of 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Nest Smart Thermostat is $170 in limited time sale

We’ve spotted a notable discount on the third generation Nest Smart Thermostat today. You can pick up this flagship smart home device for $170, which is as much as $80 off the regular going rate. Nest’s thermostat is loved for its automatic scheduling features, sleek design, and smartphone control.

Sonos Memorial Day sale delivers hot refurbished deals

Sonos has kicked off its Memorial Day sale with a number of notable price drops on AirPlay-enabled speakers and more. Deals starts at $119 and include Sonos One, Play:5, Playbar, and more, marking some of the best prices we’ve seen to date. Of course, Sonos just recently introduced Google Assistant support on its line of speakers making them an even more compelling option.

Popular iOttie car mounts hit new all-time lows

The latest smartphone car mounts from iOttie are on sale at Amazon with new all-time lows available across the board. You’ll find both dashboard and CD slot mounts here, and we even have a deal on Qi-enabled models too. Check out all of our top picks for more details.

