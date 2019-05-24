The biggest selling point of the latest device from OnePlus is without a doubt its impressive 90Hz display. However, as users have gotten their hands on the OnePlus 7 Pro, some are reporting a “ghost touch” issue that causes random taps on parts of the display.

A growing thread on the OnePlus Forums (and Reddit) shows a number of OnePlus 7 Pro owners are experiencing this issue with their display. The “ghost touches” appear whether the user is touching or not with completely random inputs. From the looks of it, this isn’t a very widespread issue, but a fair number of users are seeing the problem.

Sometimes these “ghost touches” on the OnePlus 7 Pro display happen for just a second, in other cases, they can go on for an extended period of time. Several users note that the CPU-Z application is a good place to test for these random inputs. Android Central also reports that one of its team members are seeing this problem, albeit to a minimal degree.

Personally, I’ve seen some strange behavior that could possibly have been related on my unit, but I can’t say for certain. A quick test of the CPU-Z app did randomly pull down the notification bar for me a couple of times, though. Notably, the same did not happen when I used the app on a Pixel 3 XL.

For the time being, it’s unclear if this “ghost touch” issue is related to the OnePlus 7 Pro’s hardware, or if it’s something that can be fixed through software. We’re hoping it’s the latter, as this is an understandably annoying flaw. OnePlus has not yet commented on the issue. An example of the problem can be seen in the video below.

