Before you can use your credit or debit card with Google Pay, your bank needs to form an agreement with Google. Seemingly every other week, a new batch of US banks and financial institutions are added to Google Pay’s master list, with a grand total of 32 so far in May.

Google keeps an actively updated list of the almost innumerable banks that Google Pay supports in the US alone. It’s sometimes incredible to just ponder how many different city-specific banks and company-specific credit unions exist.

Thus far in May, Google has added 32 US banks and credit unions to the list, meaning that these banks’ customers will be able to use their cards with Google Pay.

Update 5/22: Google Pay has added a single additional bank to the list this afternoon, Bank First, N.A. For convenience, it’s been added to the list below.

Alliance Catholic Credit Union

American Bank of the North

Associated Bank

Bank First, N.A.

Blackstone River Federal Credit Union

Century Savings Bank

Charles River Bank

Clear Mountain Bank

Connections Credit Union

Empire National Bank

Farmers State Bank (NE)

Fayette Savings Bank, ssb

FedStar Federal Credit Union

FinancialEdge Credit Union

First Midwest Bank

First National Bank (IN)

First Ohio Community Federal Credit Union

FirstBank Southwest

Hancock Bank and Trust Company

Lincoln Federal Savings Bank

Marine Credit Union

Medina County Federal Credit Union

NatBank, N.A.

North Brookfield Savings Bank

Oconee Federal Savings & Loan Association

South Central Credit Union

TrailWest Bank

Ulster Savings Bank

United Bank & Trust (IA)

University of Hawaii Federal Credit Union

Waggoner National Bank

Webster Five Cent Savings Bank

Worcester Credit Union

Update 5/30: In what are presumably the last updates of May, Google Pay has added a handful more US banks. Among the straightforward additions, we also find more instances of banks being split into state-specific listings. This is the case for Community Bank, Cornerstone Bank, and Eagle Bank.

Citizens Bank NA (RI)

Community Bank (IL)

Community Bank, N.A. (NY)

Community First Bank (SC)

Cornerstone Bank (NE)

CornerStone Bank NA (VA)

Eagle Bank (AR)

Eagle Bank (MD)

First State Bank (AR)

First State Bank (MI)

Oklahoma Bank and Trust Company

Compensating for these splits, the number of proper additions in the update is 8, making for a grand total of 41 new banks this month. Additionally, this update also saw the removal of some financial institutions, specifically Community First CU and Independence Bank (TX).

Is your bank supported by Google Pay yet? Let us know in the comments.

