Samsung Galaxy S10e deals, the Ring Father’s Day sale, and Assistant-controlled smart plugs are all in this episode of the 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S10e hits $650 shipped

B&H is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy S10e for $650 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. Typically $850, today’s deal is a $200 discount in most instances. Samsung’s Galaxy S10e features a 5.8-inch AMOLED display, 8GB of RAM, as well as 256GB of onboard storage. On the back of the handset, you’ll find a 16MP/12MP dual-camera array. Discounts have been tough to come by on the latest device from Samsung, so be sure to jump on this deal with potential tax savings at the time of purchase. Check out our hands-on review for more.

Ring Father’s Day sale: All-time lows on cameras

Ring remains one of the best options out there when it comes to consumer-focused home security. The annual Ring Father’s Day sale is now live at Amazon with some of this year’s best prices on cameras, doorbells, and smart lighting. Headlining is the Stick Up Cam HD Security Camera for $150. That’s down $30 from the regular going rate and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. With full HD feeds, a rechargeable battery, and a near-anywhere mounting system, this is an easy way to keep track of happenings around your property. Check out the entire sale for more.

Assistant control highlights the $19.50 WeMo smart plug

WeMo makes some of the most affordable Assistant-enabled plugs, but this deal brings the price down even further. You can currently grab a Mini Smart Plug for $19.50, which is the best offer we’ve seen at Amazon in 2019. With support for HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant, this smart plug is made for just about any setup. A slim design ensures that only one outlet is blocked at a time.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Rockpals 100W Foldable Solar Panel Review: Keep charging while off-grid [Video]

Jackery Explorer 240 Review: Dependable power station at a great price [Video]

Iron Man MK50 Robot by UBTECH Hands-on: Bring the Avengers Endgame experience home [Video]