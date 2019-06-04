Google Pay has added 12 new banks in the US in June 2019

With the hot weather beginning to arrive, Google Pay is getting ready for your summer shopping trips this June by adding twelve more US banks and credit unions to their ever-increasing list of supported financial institutions.

Before you can use your credit or debit card with Google Pay, the US bank or credit union providing it needs to enter an agreement with Google to allow use of their cards. Most of the major nationwide banks already have agreements in place so their customers can use Google Pay.

Beyond the handful of major banks, though, you’d be shocked at how many smaller, local banks exist in the US alone. Google Pay already supports over 2000 of these banks, with more additions happening almost weekly.

So far in June, twelve more banks and credit unions have entered into an agreement with Google Pay, according to changes to the support page.

BlueGrass Community Federal Credit Union

Chino Commercial Bank

Citizens Bank & Trust (AL)

Greater Niles Community Federal Credit Union

Hutchinson Government Employees Credit Union

Knoxville Law Enforcement Federal Credit Union

Lake Huron Credit Union

Malheur Federal Credit Union

Members’ Advantage Credit Union

Pointwest Bank (TX)

Simply Bank

The Bank of Southside Virginia

More on Google Pay