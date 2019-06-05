Notifications have been a point of focus for Google in Android Q, and Beta 4 gives the settings interface an overhaul. Now, Android’s notification settings are not only more clearly organized, but there are also some new features including “Adaptive Notifications.”

Firstly, there’s a new UI. In Settings > Apps & Notifications > Notifications, Google has reorganized the menu quite a lot as well as Adding a new animation to the screen to illustrate Gentle vs Priority notifications. Directly beneath that, there’s an option to hide the status bar icons from notifications marked as Gentle, although it’s turned off by default.

Beneath that, there’s a new section for “Adaptive Notifications.” The branding here falls in line with Adaptive Battery and Adaptive Brightness from previous versions of Android. Just like those, this new option is designed to automatically help you manage your notification. This lets the system use “Automatic Prioritization” to set lower priority notifications to Gentle. Adaptive Notifications in Android Q also controls the Suggested Replies & Actions for select apps.

Adaptive Notifications in Android Q Beta 4

Further going down the revised interface, there are settings for the lock screen, notification dots, Bubbles, your notification sound, Do Not Disturb, and also the ability to swipe your device’s fingerprint sensor to get to the notification shade to drop down.

The new Notifications Settings interface in Android Q Beta 4

