Google is primed and ready to reveal a ton of information about its cloud-based gaming service, Stadia, during a livestream tomorrow. Now, Kotaku is reporting that Google Stadia will get Destiny 2 as one of its big titles, as well as cross-platform saves.

A report today claims that the hit shooter Destiny 2 is preparing to add cross-platform saves. This would allow players to bring their progress in the game between Xbox and PC, but possibly not PlayStation 4, without having to start from scratch on the new system. This was further confirmed by data-miners and is expected to be announced during a Bungie livestream tomorrow.

More interestingly, however, is that Destiny 2 is apparently going to be a big-name title launching on Google Stadia. Google has promised that there will be big names on its gaming service, but has been mostly silent on what those will be aside from Doom: Eternal.

Kotaku cites five sources that say that Destiny 2 will be launching on Stadia and that it will support the new cross-platform save feature. Bringing game saves over from another platform is something Google previously confirmed Stadia would support. The report also mentions Ghost Recon Breakpoint as another title to be launching on Stadia.

The report also briefly mentions pricing. While there’s nothing confirmed, they’ve “heard” that the service will be priced with “some combination of subscription and a la carte” pricing. Google is hosting the first Stadia Connect to reveal games, pricing, and more about the platform tomorrow at 12pm ET.

