Among the other visual changes Android Q brings, there are some slight updates to icons and such throughout the system. One of these is the new WiFi icon in Android Q Beta 4, and there’s also a functional update with a new shortcut for network settings.

Visible within the Quick Settings menu and full WiFi settings menu in Android Q Beta 4, there’s a new icon which does a slightly better job of indicating signal strength. Instead of darkening the icon to indicate lower signal strength, this new icon simply leaves that area blank with an outline of the full icon surrounding it.

In my opinion, this fits better with Q’s design aesthetic as a whole better, and also just does a better job of very quickly indicating what signal you can expect from nearby networks. It also fits in much better with dark mode, something that’s immediately apparent when going to a specific WiFi network’s details page.

Beta 4 (left) vs Beta 3 (right)

Further, Google has also added a shortcut for accessing network settings. In the Quick Settings tray, tapping on your mobile network operator name, Verizon in my Pixel’s case, you’ll be tossed directly into the Network & Internet portion of the settings where you can make any needed adjustments. A minor change, but a welcome one.

Now Google, can we get WiFi networks back in the Quick Settings menu? Apple is doing it…

