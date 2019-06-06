Made by Google’s Stadia Controller costs $69

The only piece of new first-party hardware for Google’s streaming service is a controller that connects directly over Wi-Fi to the cloud. Google today revealed the price of the Stadia Controller, alongside monthly pricing and launch titles.

Design-wise, the Stadia Controller is not too groundbreaking with a D-pad, two joysticks, Y-B-A-X, and triggers (L1-L2-R1-R2), as well as a horizontal overflow and hamburger menu buttons. A Google Assistant button enables the built-in microphone to ask for help. A question like “How do I beat this level?” could open a video walkthrough on YouTube.

A Capture button next to it can save gameplay privately, to friends, or publicly share it. Stadia’s cloud model maintains a concurrent 4K 60FPS stream ideal for YouTube sharing.

Lastly, the “S” button is used to launch Stadia on a Chromecast-connected TV. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio on the bottom and the accessory charges via USB-C up top. That port also allows for wired connections directly to a computer.

On initial setup, a companion app will walk you through connecting the accessory over Wi-Fi to Stadia’s data centers. It’s also responsible for handling other user settings.

Like other Made by Google products, the Stadia controller is available in several colors at the same price: Cleary White body with orange glossy accents underneath the joysticks, Just Black with white, and Wasabi with bright green. All buttons, however, are black with white text.

This controller is “uniquely designed” to “enhance the experience for the Stadia player,” and works to identify what screen or device you’re playing on. The direct connection results in the “highest possible performance and the best experience for players.”

Only the Founder’s Edition bundle is available for pre-order today at $129, with buyers able to add a $69 controller during checkout.

