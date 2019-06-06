At GDC in March, Google demoed many of the new gaming features made possible by a modern streaming service. Google Stadia pricing was officially announced today at the first Stadia Connect, along with a November launch date.

At a high-level, Google wants to create the Netflix of games with its new subscription service. Google Stadia Pro pricing is $9.99 per month (in the US) for access to a library of older games that includes titles in 4K at 60FPS.

Newer games have to be purchased outright, and will be saved to your library indefinitely and do not require a subscription to play. The first games include Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Destiny 2, The Division 2, and much more.

That is Stadia’s pricing for the 2019 launch in November. Next year, Google will offer a free tier of Stadia that’s capped to 1080p/30FPS resolution. Stadia Base will not feature the games library included with the monthly subscription, and lacks “exclusive discounts” when purchasing full titles.

As part of the initial Stadia launch, Google is offering a Stadia Founder’s Edition that includes a limited edition Night Blue Made by Google Controller and Chromecast Ultra (also $69). It includes a three-month Pro subscription, “Stadia Buddy Pass,” and Destiny 2: The Collection. These players will also be one of the first to claim a “Stadia Name” and in-service badge for $129. Save for the included game and rights to get a username first, this totals up to approximately $198.

At launch, Stadia is available on Chromecast-connected TVs, desktop, laptop, and the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a. Next year, Stadia will be available on other Chrome and mobile devices. A 10Mbps download connection and 1Mbps upload is the “recommended minimum” for 720p/60FPS with stereo sound. 1080p requires 20Mbps down, while it jumps to 35Mbps for 4K/60FPS with HDR and 5.1 surround.

This November, Stadia will launch in 14 countries, with “more to come” in 2020: Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, and United States.