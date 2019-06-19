Fossil Sport update delivers Android 8.1, May security patch, new ‘watch-only’ design

- Jun. 19th 2019 12:32 pm PT

0

One of the better Wear OS watches on the market today is the Fossil Sport, but it has a particular issue with updates. For quite some time, the watch was well behind others from the company. Recently, though, the Fossil Sport was updated with the May 2019 security patch and more.

The best gifts for Android users

Most notably, this latest Fossil Sport update finally brings the watch up to May’s security patch. This is a significant improvement from the October patch it’s been on for the past few months. Along with that, the Android version on board was also updated to 8.1 Oreo from 8.0. However, “Update H” is still nowhere to be found on the device.

This update has been rolling out to Fossil Sport owners for about two weeks, with some reporting the update on Reddit earlier this month. Personally, the May patch just hit my Fossil Sport in the past couple of days.

Alongside the security and version updates, the “watch-only” mode has also been altered. It now has a completely different look with a Fossil logo and larger digital clockface. There’s also a date displayed under the time. It’s not as subtle as the previous version, but it’s not a bad look either.

fossil sport may security update

More on Fossil Sport:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

Wear OS

Wear OS

Wear OS is Google’s wearable interface that runs applications built for the small screen. With its latest version, Google is focusing on stand-alone apps instead of relying on a connected smartphone
Fossil Sport

Fossil Sport

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Nomad case for Pixel 3
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches