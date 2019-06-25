Google Home Max is marked down to $254, Motorola’s Moto G6 Play hits $150, and early Prime Day 2019 deals highlight today’s best offers. Hit the more for more in this episode of the 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Home Max delivers Assistant, more for $254

Today only, you can grab the Google Home Max for $254, which is at least $45 off the regular going rate and a match of the best price we’ve seen in 2019. Google’s high-end Home Max Speaker delivers all of your favorite streaming services like YouTube Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and more. It’s also capable of connecting to devices via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Assistant capabilities deliver smart home control and more. We called it a “really nice fancy speaker” in our hands-on review.

Moto G66 Play offers notable value at $150

Amazon offers the Motorola Moto G6 Play 32GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $150. Typically fetching $200, that saves you 25% and matches our previous mention. Motorola’s smartphone pairs a 5.7-inch screen with a 13MP camera, all-day battery life and more. You’ll also find expandable micro SD card storage, allowing you to bolster the phone with up to 128GB of extra storage.

Amazon announces Prime Day 2019, launches early deals

Prime Day 2019 is just a few weeks away and today Amazon officially announced its plans for the biggest shopping event of the summer. While July 15th and 16th will serve as the actual Prime Days, Amazon is already rolling out early deals over the coming weeks. Check out all of our coverage for the latest on how-to prepare and make the most of Amazon’s two-day shopping event.

SanDisk Extreme 400GB microSD card hits Amazon all-time low

Amazon offers the SanDisk Extreme 400GB microSD card for $85.50. Originally $250, it typically goes for around $110 and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. With 400GB of storage, this is a great option for transferring files quickly, especially 4K content. The Extreme line offers data speeds up to 160MB/s, and an extended warranty which is ideal when you’re dealing with valuable data.

Snatch up three Google Nest Security Cameras for $316.50

With the site wide sale still going on at Rakuten, today you’ll be able to bring home a three-pack of Google Nest Security Cameras for $316.50. That’s $80 off the going rate found at other retailers and one of the best price we have tracked. If you’re immersed in the Nest ecosystem, this is an excellent time to expand your smart home. These indoor cameras sport a stand that will stay in place on flat or magnetic services. The ability to detect different types of motion allows you to know if a person has been detected or if its something else.

