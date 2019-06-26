The last major update to YouTube Music in May added local file playback on Android. Google today is revamping how its streaming service on Android and iOS handles offline caching with “smart downloads.”

Premium subscribers can already download entire albums and playlists for playback when there’s no connection. One collection called “Offline mixtape” automatically choses songs “based on the music you listen to and rate.” In fact, it’s one of the best parts of the app and reduces the need for manual creation.

YouTube Music today is expanding its automatic caching system with “smart downloads.” It physically replaces the “offline mixtape” toggle and slider in “Library & downloads” settings, with the number of songs that can automatically be stored jumping from 100 to 500.

The offline mixtape is still available and makes up the first hundred songs saved by smart downloads. Like before, it will appear as “Your Mixtape” in the “Home” and “Library” feed, as well as the app shortcut.

Current Current

When users want more than 100 songs on their phone, YouTube Music will download your Liked songs, favorite playlists, and other frequented albums. To account for this new feature, the Downloads screen sees a slight revamp. Replacing “Offline mixtape” above is “Recents,” while other saves are arranged in alphabetical order below.

Smart downloads in YouTube Music is rolling out now, and will be available for all users over the coming days.

More about YouTube Music:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: