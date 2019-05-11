YouTube Music 3.15 adds full, edge-to-edge adaptive icon [APK Insight]

Last week, YouTube Music began widely rolling out local “device files” playback on Android. The app’s next change is a new adaptive icon that drops the white background for a full edge-to-edge design.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

New adaptive icon

Old New

The YouTube Music logo is the YouTube play button placed at the center of a vinyl record. On Android, its adaptive icon is that logo placed on a white background to allow for square, rounded square, squircle, and teardrops shapes.

Version 3.15 this week introduces an updated adaptive icon that now goes edge-to-edge. When the system default icon shape is set, the actual logo is no longer annoyingly placed in another circle. Meanwhile, the other shape choices are similarly full bleed for a predominately and distinctive red icon.

Settings

On iOS, YouTube Music 3.15 reorganizes the in-app settings into individual menu pages. This is in contrast to the current Android variant where most settings are placed on a main list. The new iPhone design also swaps out the bright background for a darker one that betters fits the rest of YouTube Music. Given the usual feature parity between the two platforms, this design is likely eventually coming to Android.

Android iOS iOS iOS

How to update?

YouTube Music 3.15 is rolling out now via the Play Store. We do not post APKs to download directly given the legal challenges associated with copyright and possibility of removal. Meanwhile, that model is perilous given Android App Bundles and Google Play’s Dynamic Delivery.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, which some APK Insight teardowns benefit from.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: