Rolling out today, Google Voice 2019.26 adds Material Theme avatar icons. It also reveals work on “Driving Mode” integration with third-party apps so that calls can be made through your Voice number.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Driving Mode

Strings in Google Voice 2019.26 detail “Driving Mode” integration that lets “you use your Voice number to make calls while driving.” This preference acts as an intercept given that “some apps with a driving mode don’t let you select a number” while in active use. The setting is not yet live with this release.

<string name=”car_mode_dialer_integration_title”>Driving Mode</string> <string name=”car_mode_dialer_integration_explanation”>”Some apps with a driving mode don’t let you select a number while driving. Do you want to use your Google Voice number to make calls while driving?”</string>

<string name=”car_mode_call_interception_setting_notification_title”>Set your driving-mode calling preference</string> <string name=”car_mode_call_interception_setting_notification_text”>Tap to set</string>

Material Theme avatars

Text message conversations with people that lack profile images or aren’t in your contacts are assigned generic icons with a random background color. Google Voice 2019.26 tweaks the avatar with the Material Theme by hollowing out the face and body, and just leaving bold outlines.

How to update?

Google Voice 2019.26 is rolling out now via the Play Store. Thanks to JEB Decompiler, which some APK Insight teardowns benefit from.

