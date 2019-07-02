From bookmarks to passwords, Chrome can save a lot of information on your behalf. Many of these capabilities are tied to Chrome Sync, with Google today separating payment autofill.

Chrome Sync on the mobile, desktop, and Chrome OS browser allows for features like seeing tabs open on other devices, automatic sign-in for Google services, and personalization. Google is now letting Chrome pull credit/debit card numbers and other related payment details directly from your Google Account when shopping.

If you use Google Pay, that information is already stored in your Account. This is ideal for those that don’t want Chrome Sync enabled, but would like some cross-device sync capabilities.

That’s why today we are making payments in Chrome more convenient: When you’re signed into Chrome on your laptop, you’ll be able to use payment methods previously saved to your Google Account to fill in checkout forms. And you can use this feature without having to turn on Chrome sync.

All Chrome needs to enter payment information on your behalf is a Google Account already signed into Gmail, Drive, or YouTube in another tab.

When you’re signed-in and Chrome offers you the option of using a card from your Google Account, it will ask you to confirm the card’s CVC. If you choose to save a new card to your account, you will receive a confirmation email from Google Pay with additional information.

This new payment autofill option joins Chrome Sync and the ability to save methods locally on your device (Chrome Settings > Payment methods > Add) without any cross-device saves.

