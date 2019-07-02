After dropping “Project” from its name and supporting more phones late last year, Google’s MVNO is trying to appeal to more customers than ever. The latest advertising campaign consists of very short videos that highlight a different aspect of Google Fi, and even ties-in with the new season of Stranger Things.

Google today published a series of ads on YouTube that are mostly 16-seconds in length. The basic format is “If [X party] made a phone plan” followed by a specific Fi feature, including international roaming and only paying for the data you use.

The conceit is that Fi — “A phone plan, by Google” — is made for a large swath of how people actually use their devices. One of the better clips that focuses on the Google Fi network ties in with Stranger Things 3 premiering on Thursday, July 4th. Netflix’s Umbrella Academy is also referenced in an ad about (time) travel benefits. Otherwise, the ads are to the point, and occasionally funny.

Network

If the Hawkins AV Club made a phone plan, it would always keep them connected (in this dimension).

If a #1 fan made a phone plan, it would keep them connected with three 4G LTE networks in one.

If a paraglider made a phone plan, they could stay connected up alllll the way there.

Bring your on device (BYOD)

If a buncha babies made a phone plan, they’d make it so you could bring your own phone.

If the youngest of four made a phone plan, it would work on his new phone.

International roaming

If the boyfriends on social media made a phone plan, they could share all of these pics abroad for no extra charge.

If summer travelers made a phone plan, they could share pics abroad for no extra charge.

If The Umbrella Academy made a phone plan, Number 5 could teleport and roam for no extra charge.

If a band’s #1 fan made a phone plan, it would work abroad for no extra charge.

Paying per GB