Google Pay has added 13 new banks in the U.S. in July 2019

Just in time to go shopping at random sketchy fireworks stands for the Fourth of July, Google Pay has introduced support for cards from a new set of 13 banks in the United States.

Mobile payment is one of today’s best modern conveniences. But before services like Google Pay can support your credit or debit card, they need to come to an agreement with your bank or credit union.

Roughly every other week, Google Pay adds a new batch of banks to their master list of supported financial institutions, with no real end in sight. It seems as though every decent size town in the U.S. has their own one-off bank whose customers will undoubtedly still want to use Google Pay.

Earlier today, Google Pay updated their support page with the first batch of new banks in the U.S. for the month of July.

Educational Community Alliance Credit Union (OH)

Exchange Bank (GA)

First Bank Hampton (NW)

Incommons Bank (TX)

Legends Bank (MO)

Members Choice of Central Texas Federal Credit Union

MidAmerica National Bank (IL)

Park Community Credit Union (KY)

Priority Bank (AR)

Republic Bank (PA)

Republic Bank of Chicago (IL)

State Bank of Waterloo (IL)

The Citizens-Farmers Bank of Cole Camp (MO)

