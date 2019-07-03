As Android Auto continues to support more car models, it’s also expanding to more regions. This week, Android Auto has added support for four more countries in Northern Europe including Denmark and other Scandinavian countries.

Noted on an Android Auto help page, four new countries now have Android Auto availability. Listed below, these latest Android Auto countries mostly include the Scandinavian region of Europe, such as Denmark. Interestingly, Norway is not included, though.

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Sweden

Importantly, this is just wired Android Auto, not the (admittedly rare and limited) wireless version which still only works in North America.

Thanks to this latest addition, 40 countries are now supported by Android Auto. As Android Police points out, the last addition was in October with Singapore, Philippines, South Africa, and Taiwan. Google notes that “most” features of Android Auto simply won’t work outside of these 40 countries.

Of course, even with this addition, it’s going to be a little while before consumers will be able to take advantage. Head units with Android Auto will need to arrive in these four countries as well as new cars with the functionality. Luckily, many brands that already support Android Auto sell compatible models in these regions.

