Android Auto gets design overhaul w/ dark theme, better media controls and autoplay, rolling out this Summer

Android Auto is a powerful feature, and it even influences the buying decisions of many users when it comes to a new vehicle. Today, Google has revealed that it’s giving Android Auto a complete redesign which is rolling out starting later this Summer.

Announced just ahead of Google I/O, Android Auto is getting a huge redesign that completely overhauls the platform for the first time. More or less, Android Auto has had the same basic design since it launched with a few tweaks over the years.

This update, though, is reworking everything about Android Auto from the ground up, starting with the navigation. There’s no longer a constant bottom bar in Android Auto and a “homescreen” with media controls, notifications, etc. Instead, there’s a bottom bar that changes based on context. It has a “home” button along the left side of the display which brings you to a new launcher for all of your Android Auto apps – media, navigation, and calling included.

The new bottom bar in the Android Auto redesign can also swap out the media controls for navigation information if you’ve switched to a media app. In any case, there’s also an Assistant microphone along the right side of the bar and a new notifications button.

The bottom bar shows contextual information

With the new navigation bar, you’ll be able to see your turn-by-turn directions and control your apps and phone on the same screen. You’ll be able to easily control your apps with one tap. Get turn-by-turn directions, rewind your podcast or take incoming call all on the same screen.

Android Auto’s new notification center replaces the previous “homescreen” as a central location for both text messages and phone calls. The scrollable list shows cards for your missed calls and messages, along with buttons for actions.

Android Auto has a brand new notification center

Google says that the new dark theme of Android Auto is a part of this redesign to make it easier on your eyes, especially at night. While Android Auto previously switched the color palette depending on the time of day, it’ll now always be black. Presumably, this will also make it easier for developers to design for. Google says that this redesign should also work better on wide screens.

We’re evolving Android Auto’s design to fit in better with your car’s interior. A dark theme, coupled with colorful accents and easier to read fonts, also helps improve visibility… If you have a car with a wider screen, Android Auto now maximizes your display to show you more information, like next-turn directions, playback controls and ongoing calls.

Incoming call UI gets a redesign w/ the new Android Auto

Finally, this Android Auto redesign also delivers a welcome change – media will now autoplay from where you left off. Google says that music playback will resume as soon as you start your car and navigation will come up immediately too.

Get on the road faster: As soon as you start your car, Android Auto will continue playing your media and show your navigation app of choice. Simply tap on a suggested location or say “Hey Google” to navigate to a new place.

Google says that this new redesign to Android Auto will be rolling out later this Summer. There’s no key timeline beyond that, but the company does say that it will be available for all “Android Auto compatible cars.” The company will also be showing off this new design in action at I/O 2019 later this week.

