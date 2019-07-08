Lenovo Smart Clock with Assistant hits a new all-time low, add Android Auto to your ride for $279, and Ring Video Doorbell Pro is $169. All of that and more is in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Lenovo Smart Clock sees pre-Prime Day deal

Walmart offers the Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant for $60. Regularly $80, this is the second discount we’ve seen to date since it was announced and is 25% off the regular going rate. Lenovo Smart Clock delivers a built-in display, access to Google Assistant, and more in a nightstand-appropriate design. Leverage smart features to control “more than 30,000 products” while also playing your favorite music, audiobooks, and more. We loved it in our hands-on review, noting that it’s “the only way Google Assistant should be in the bedroom.”

Android Auto is yours for $279

Newegg offers the Kenwood 6.8-inch Touchscreen CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver for $279. Typically fetching $399, that’s good for a $120 savings and matches our previous mention for the best we’ve seen. With CarPlay support and wireless Android Auto capabilities, this is a feature-packed way to interact with your phone while on-the-road. A 6.8-inch screen also makes it easy to keep an eye on navigation directions and more. CarPlay was a game-changing upgrade for me, and iOS 13 is looking to make the experience even more enjoyable.

Prime members can save $80 on Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Amazon currently offers its Prime members the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $169 once added to your cart. Typically selling for $249, that saves you $80 and brings the price down to within $8 of our previous mention. Today’s offer is the lowest it has sold for at Amazon and outside of Rakuten deals, for comparison. As the most capable video doorbell in Amazon’s lineup, Ring Pro features 1080p video recording alongside 30 days of free cloud storage. Dual-band Wi-Fi support is another included feature as well as enhanced motion detection as well so you’ll always be notified when there’s activity outside your door.

