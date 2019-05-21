Lenovo Smart Clock preorders go live, shipping June 2nd for $79

One of Google’s highlight announcements at CES 2019 was the Lenovo Smart Clock. The compact-sized Smart Display optimized for a bedroom nightstand is now available for preorder at retailers like Walmart and Home Depot.

Assistant Smart Clocks are similar to Smart Displays, but the entire interface has been updated for the 4-inch IPS screen. As our Ben Schoon described in 9to5Google’s hands-on back at CES in January:

Swiping to the right on the screen will reveal several pages. These are also optimized for the bedroom, offering options like the alarm clock first and then showing weather, commute information, calendar events, and more from there. One thing I really like about this new interface too is that the clockface can also suggest that you set an alarm and what time based on calendar events and your previous alarm history.

This is the same full-featured Assistant experience found on other devices, with users even able to stream footage from security cameras on the Smart Clock. Users can play audio, ask questions, and control smart home devices, with a modified Home View available by swiping down. The Assistant device features custom clock faces, with two of them already available on the Nest Hub following an update last week.

Wedge-shaped, the Lenovo device is covered in a soft-touch gray fabric with volume up/down buttons on the top-edge. The rear features a jack for power, the standard microphone privacy switch, and a USB-A port that’s intended for charging your phone.

Despite the compact-size, Lenovo touts a full-range 6W speaker and two passive radiators. It can be added to a Home speaker group like any other Smart Display or Google Home.

Priced at $79.99, Lenovo Smart Clock preorders are live at Lenovo.com, Walmart, and Home Depot. The first two retailers note a ship date of June 2nd.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: