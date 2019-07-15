Amazon’s Prime Day event is well underway, and with the landscape fairly of the first 24 hours pretty well set, it’s time to take a look at the five best Google Prime Day deals. Of course, you’ll find all of the most notable Prime Day offers in our hub across every category. But here, we’re looking specifically at the best of the best from Amazon’s Prime Day sale. Hit the jump for more but be sure to act quick, as these deals are likely to sell out soon.

5) Google’s Pixel Slate + Keyboard drop to new lows

This Prime Day, Amazon is discounting the Google Pixel Slate Core m3/8GB/64GB with Keyboard to $699 shipped with the discount reflecting in your cart if you have Prime. Or, upgrade to the i5/8GB/128GB with Keyboard for $899, again, after an in-cart Prime discount. This would set you back $998 or $1,198, respectively, if purchased directly from Google and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked. The only time we’ve seen it offered for lower was when the Slate itself was on sale for $599 without the added $200 value from the Keyboard. The Pixel Slate runs Google’s ChromeOS for an out-of-the-box experience like none other. Thanks to the lightweight nature of the Chrome web browser, you’ll enjoy long battery life and a responsive computer for ages to come. Learn more in our hands-on review.

4) Prime Day discounts Moto G7 + more to new lows

As part of its Prime Day 2019 event, Amazon offers the unlocked Moto G7 64GB Android Smartphone for $199.99 shipped. Normally selling for $290, that’s good for a 33% discount, beats our previous mention by $24 and is a new all-time low. Motorola’s g7 features a 12MP dual real camera system, alongside a 6.2-inch screen and expandable microSD card storage. A bezel-less form-factor, water-repellent design and face unlock round out its notable features. Today’s discounted Moto G7 version comes pre-installed with Amazon apps and more for Prime members’ use. Check out more Android deals here.

3) Prime Day discounts Assistant speakers

There are a number of Assistant-enabled speakers on sale for Prime Day, including a particularly notable deal on two Google Homes for $99. That’s a 50% savings off the regular going rate. We also have deals on Home Mini, Nest Hub, and Home Max in our roundup.

2) Razer Phone 2 hits a new Amazon all-time low of $400

Amazon offers Razer Phone 2 for $400 shipped. Regularly up to $800, it’s been around $600 or so recently. This is a new Amazon all-time low price and the best we’ve tracked from reputable retailers. Razer Phone 2 delivers incredible 120Hz refresh rates, making it an ideal smartphone for gamers. The 7.2-inch display is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with support for HDR content. There’s 664GB worth of internal storage and support for microSD cards up to 2TB in size. Finally, dual front-facing speakers are backed by a THX-certified DAC for top-grade audio. We loved it in our hands-on review and it just recently received Android Pie as well.

1) Pixel 3 deals abound for Prime Day

Amazon is using Prime Day to roll out a number of price drops on Google’s latest flagship Android devices. Prime members can currently score Pixel 3 from $539 in various colors. Regularly $799 for the 64GB model, this is a new Amazon all-time low. You can grab the Pixel 3 XL for $639 (Reg. $899). Pixel 3 sports Android 9.0 Pie, offers an OLED display with HDR, 12MP camera and more. In our hands-on review, we called it the best Android device on the market and better than some of the latest generation iPhones. Want Pixel 3a? Amazon is currently throwing in a $100 gift card with the purchase of the XL model at $479.

[Update: More deals!] Prime Day 2019 Deal Hub: Google and Assistant smart home tech, phones, more https://t.co/h2NnnWKagK by @trevorjd14 pic.twitter.com/8JCCyk9nCa — 9to5Google.com (@9to5Google) July 15, 2019

