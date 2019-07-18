Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 hits a new all-time low, Galaxy S10e from $350, and RAVPower’s latest ultra-thin wall charger is on sale. All that and more is in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

S amsung Chromebook Plus V2 hits a new all-time low

Best Buy currently offers the Samsung 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2 for $399. Plus, by signing up for Best Buy’s student offers, you can bring the price down to $349. Normally selling for $599, it just dropped to an Amazon all-time low of $420 today. This offer is up to an extra $71 off and the best price we’ve tracked to date. Based around an Intel M3 processor, this Chromebook touts 4GB of RAM and 64GB of SSD storage. It also features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display that pairs with an included pen for more precise interactions. Plus with up to nine hours of battery life, Samsung’s Chromebook is ready for all-day work. It was a hit in our hands-on review.

Samsung Galaxy S10e drops to $350 with activation today

Best Buy offers the Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB in unlocked condition for $350 when you activate today on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint. You’ll be charged an additional $40 activation fee. Want it completely unlocked free and clear? Amazon is still offering its Prime Day deal at $550. It typically goes for $750 with the Best Buy deal being the lowest price we’ve tracked all-time. Samsung’s Galaxy S10e delivers a budget-friendly flagship Android phone packing a 5.8-inch 1080p display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, and the latest Android Pie operating system. We loved it in our hands-on review.

RAVPower’s new skinny wall charger is sleek

Amazon is offering the RAVPower 45W USB-C Wall Adapter for $30. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you own a MacBook, you’re all too familiar with Apple’s preference to make wall adapters that stick really far out from the wall. This makes it difficult to plug in when a couch is right up against a power source and in many other charging situations. This alternative from RAVPower addresses this problem by providing a slim option with a downward-facing USB-C port. It’s capable of topping off devices at up to 45 watt speeds, making it a great option for MacBooks and iPads alike.

