Razer Phone 2 deal takes 33% off at a low of $400, score a $50 discount on Jabra’s Elite 85h ANC Headphones, and save on Blink XT Camera bundles from $60. Find more deals in this 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Razer Phone 2 deal takes 33% off at a low of $400

Razer offers its unlocked Razer Phone 2 64 GB Android Smartphone for $400. We’ve more recently been seeing it for $600. For further comparison, Best Buy has it for the original retail of $800. Today’s offer beats our previous mention by $200 and is a new all-time low. Razer Phone 2 boasts a 120 Hz QHD HDR display, Dolby Atoms and a THX-Certified sound, 8 GB of memory, and more. All powered by a SNAPDRAGON 845 and a custom vapor chamber cooling system, this smartphone excels as a way to game when on the go. Learn more in our review.

Score a $50 discount on Jabra’s Elite 85h ANC Headphones

Amazon offers the Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones for $250. Normally selling for $300, today’s price cut is good for a $50 discount and matches the Amazon all-time low from Prime Day. Jabra’s Elite 85h Headphones feature SmartSound active noice cancellation, which analyzes your environment and automatically applies a personalized audio filter to more effectively block out unwanted sound. Battery life clocks in at 36 hours per charge, giving you the flexibility to get through long flights and more.

Save on Blink XT Camera bundles from $60

Woot is currently discounting a selection of previous generation Blink XT cameras and bundles with deals starting at $60. One standout is on the Blink XT Two-Camera Security System at $120. That’s good for an $80 discount from the going rate at Amazon, though right now, it’s out of stock at the retailer. Today’s price drop is $20 less than the all-time low there and matches our previous mention for the best we’ve tracked overall. Blink XT outdoor cameras deliver full 1080p feeds and free cloud storage, making it a great way to keep an eye on your property. The weatherproof design is perfect for outdoor spaces, offering two-year battery life and motion detection in a sleek package.

