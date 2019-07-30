Google Home Max is $254 for a limited time, the Xioami Mi Electric Scooter hits a new Amazon all-time low, and DJI’s Osmo Action Camera is on sale. Find that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break episode.

Google Home Max sees discount in limited sale

Beach Camera via Rakuten is offering the Google Home Max in Charcoal or Chalk for $254. That’s around $45 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked. If you’re an Android or ChromeOS user, there’s a good chance Google Assistant has helped you out many times. With Google Home Max, you can place Google Assistant in a handy location and also benefit from “pure sound that fills the room.” Compatibility with services like YouTube Music, Spotify, and Pandora ensures that you have a variety of ways to play your favorite music. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter hits a new Amazon low

Amazon has the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter for $349. Originally $499, it’s trended around $400 recently with today’s deal being a new Amazon historical low price. This is the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. An internal 250W motor offers top speeds of 15.5MPH with a maximum range of 18.6-miles. It weighs in at just under 27 pounds, making this a notable option for those with portability in mind first and foremost. Meanwhile, the frame is made of “space-grade aluminum”, so it should be able to withstand bumps and bruises.

DJI Osmo Action Camera hits a new all-time low

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the DJI Osmo 4K Action Camera for $279. This is down from its $349 going rate and is a new all-time low we’ve tracked by nearly $10. If you’re looking for one of the best action cameras on the market, look no further. You’ll enjoy a front-facing screen so you can easily see what’s going on when taking selfies, 4K60 recording, and more. You can learn more in our hands-on review.

