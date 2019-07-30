In a time when Huawei’s ability to sell new smartphones is hindered, one might think that sales would suffer as a result. However, in today’s reveal of H1 2019 financials, Huawei has revealed a considerable year-over-year gain in smartphone sales.

Reuters reports today that, thanks to its dominance in the Chinese market, smartphone sales so far in 2019 for Huawei have gone up 31% year-over-year. The details shared by Canalys reveal 37.3 million devices sold during Q2 of 2019 in China alone.

Huawei further detailed official numbers for phone sales and more for the first half of 2019 in a press release. The company described operations as “smooth… and sound as ever.” In regards to smartphones specifically, Huawei, and Honor by extension, shipped 118 million units so far in 2019, a 24% increase over the same period last year. Notably, Huawei previously saw a 39% jump in Q1, meaning the US ban certainly had a strong effect.

The company notes that growth was strong and fast until May, giving a headstart ahead of the US ban debacle. However, Huawei has been vague on exactly how the ban affected growth or sales. One report from earlier in the year saw shipments drop by 40% in just a month. Apparently, things were stagnant between Q1 and Q2, with no growth in shipments. As of now, Huawei remains blacklisted by the US.

Revenue grew fast up through May… Given the foundation we laid in the first half of the year, we continue to see growth even after we were added to the entity list. That’s not to say we don’t have difficulties ahead. We do, and they may affect the pace of our growth in the short term.

