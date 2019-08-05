The Asus Zenfone 6 goes up for preorder in the US for $499

The Asus Zenfone 6 with its flippy camera and jacked spec sheet is now available for pre order in the US for a pretty enticing $499 price tag.

B&HPhoto has the unlocked Asus Zenfone 6 available for preorder, with devices set to ship hopefully pretty soon. The phone was launched way back in May and includes quite a substantial spec sheet for that sub-$500 sticker price (via Android Central).

You get a 6.4-inch notch-free FHD+ display that sports a 92% screen-to-body ratio. This is achieved by getting rid of the front-facing selfie camera, as the dual rear camera setup of a 48-megapixel and 13-megapixel sensor can flip around, thanks to a motorized module.

The Zenfone internals are pretty much what you’d expect for a 2019 flagship. That means a Snapdragon 855 chipset, 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM, 64 GB or 128 GB of microSD expandable storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery. That massive battery supports 18 W fast charging and even includes 10 W reverse wireless charging, too.

Adding to a pretty solid spec sheet is a near-stock Android Pie experience — arguably one of the main reasons people may want to take a closer look at this device. That said, there are some Zen UI customizations on top, but they don’t detract from the overall clean experience.

As for compatibility, the unlocked version of the Asus Zenfone 6 can be used with AT&T, T-Mobile, AirVoice Wireless, Alaska Communications, Cricket Wireless, H2O Wireless, MetroPCS, Net10 Wireless, Red Pocket Mobile, Simple Mobile, Straight Talk, TracFone, and U.S. Mobile.

You can preorder right now at B&HPhoto for $499.

