Google Flights makes it easy to search available flights for your next trip, and now the service is adding price protection for a limited time. With a Google Flights price guarantee, you’ll be refunded the difference if your fare drops.

Flight prices can vary wildly from day to day, and Google’s service already makes it a bit easier to buy at the right time. However, fares can still drop unexpectedly, meaning you might have paid a bit more than you wanted to. For a few weeks starting next week, Google Flights will help with that.

As the company explains in a blog post, from August 13th to September 2nd, “select” fares will be given a price guarantee from Google Flights. With that, Google says that if the price it predicted drops before the flight, it will refund the difference. So, for example, if you book a fare at $300, but it drops to $250 before your trip, you’ll get a $50 refund from Google. The refund is automatic as Google continues to track prices.

Google hasn’t detailed which flights will be eligible for this price guarantee, except saying that “select itineraries originating in the U.S. with domestic or international destinations” will have it.

