Google Flights on desktop web updated with Google Material Theme

Travel is one category that Google in recent years has heavily invested in with new tools and machine learning-powered resources. Google Flights is both a Search tool and dedicated site, with the latter recently gaining a Material Theme redesign on the web.

Google Flights is essentially search for trip planning. From the homepage, users can input the start city and destination, time range, seat class, and number of passengers. This box with multiple fields and menus now features rounded corners and a white background.

The predominant dark blue theme from before is also gone in the app bar, but persists as the accent color throughout. At the bottom of the homepage is a map of suggested trips and the ability to “Explore destinations.”

After you enter your trip parameters, you will be presented with a list of flights with various filters for bags, stops, airlines, price, times, and much more. Users also have “Sort by” options and can expand each listing to see flight details like what kind of plane and other airline amenities. Google is leveraging machine learning here to note any delays for certain flight routes, as well as analysis of historical data to highlight good deals.

This entire page is now displayed against a white background, and makes for a very clean look given the high-density nature. Faint outlines with rounded corners are present everywhere, while buttons are pill-shaped. All cover images also feature rounded corners and add to the Material Theme.

This Material Theme revamp of Google Flights joins Google Hotel Search last October. The mobile counterpart has yet to be redesigned and is still very blue.

